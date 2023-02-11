Reviewers Are Very Obsessed With This $30 Backpack From Target

If you need a little more convincing, check out these helpful reviews:

“I use this bag for the many outings I take my kids to. It’s big enough for everything I need at this stage, but isn’t too big, bulky or heavy to carry. I like the square shape of this backpack much better than a traditional triangular version. It’s easier to pack the several metal water bottles I need for my kids and any other items (like a set of folded extra clothes, a little lunch box with snacks [and more].” — SunnyShopper

“I love this bag! So cute and spacious with lots of storage and compartments!” — Kav

“I am not a backpack girl, but I’ve been finding my Tumi laptop bag seemed overly formal post-COVID. I saw this in the store and was drawn to it. It’s beautiful and seems higher end. I got it in green and took it to conferences on a plane and, wow. It is amazing. I could carry it by the straps on top or sling it over my shoulder. I used my own separate laptop case within it and it was perfect, I got lots of compliments too!” — Missami