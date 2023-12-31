We Found The Perfect Under-$35 Travel Cardigan At Target

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to traveling, comfort is key. Wearing something tight or stiff adds insult to injury when you’re already battling delays, going through security without wearing shoes and cramming into a small airport seat. On the other hand, you may want to look somewhat put together and don’t exactly want to roll up in your PJs.
How is it that celebrities always seem to look sophisticated without being overdressed in all those paparazzi airport shots? The secret: Layering with a solid-colored mid-calf cardigan, like this one at Target that’s on sale for just $34.
If the quiet luxury trend has taught us anything, it’s that solid hues (especially in black or tan—all colors this cardigan comes in) are key for looking refined. With its uber soft knit-sweater vibe and a relaxed fit, this cardi will keep you warm in the face of arctic airport temperatures, and can be paired with any basic shirt and hard or soft pants, from jeans to leggings. And it’s easier to slip on and off when you go through security than a pullover sweater or sweatshirt.
The sweater has accumulated a 4.2-star rating across 80 ratings from Target customers. Here’s what people who bought it have said, according to customer reviews:
“Gorgeous, cozy sweater! Such a great value because it is really quality. I love it and highly recommend it.” — Kelly777
“I have this in two colors now and absolutely love these sweaters!” — CAG2389
“I’ve had this for 2 weeks, and I’ve worn it basically every day. This thing is PERFECT. I can wear it around the house as a cozy sweater, and I can even wear it in place of a winter coat when I take the dog for a quick walk (at least in our 35-40 degree weather). It retains heat and is solid, so wind doesn’t blow right through it.” — Gentry
“Omg, I love this sweater! It’s like a big soft blanket that I can wear both formally or casually. It’s so soft and the best part is that it is not scratchy at all! I got it in black, and based on the size chart I got the xs/s size which is perfect on my 5′5” 135lb athletic frame.” — Meow123
“These are the best sweaters! I own multiple and would keep buying more! Soft and cozy and cute, it’s a must purchase!” — jlonk
Scroll on to nab one of these travel must-haves for yourself before they sell out for good.