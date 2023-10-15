This Velvet Accent Chair Will Have Your Home Feeling Like An Autumnal Paradise

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Along with the wardrobe changes that fall usually brings about, a decor shake-up feels right. Time to close the windows, pack up beach blankets and store the lawn chairs. But what adds that touch of fall? Throw blankets and cozy rugs can help set the tone. Textiles can do a lot to change the seasonal setting as well. Knits, furs (be they faux or real) and velvets are front of mind when thinking fall.
Enter the Bellfield chair from Target’s Studio McGee imprint. Dressed in sleek, seasonally appropriate velvet, this accent chair is the perfect autumnal addition to any room.
Choose from a champagne-hued or moody olive finish. Both colors are well-loved by reviewers, but the olive is a stand out. Modern lines, a classic shape and a solid wood construction coupled with plush upholstery and a cushioned seat beg to be curled up in. Grab a good book, put on a pot of coffee and watch the leaves fall in comfort.
The chair has earned a 4-star rating for its design and comfort. If you’re intrigued, you can read what some other reviewers had to say — including one assembly tip that you’ll be glad you picked up. (Hint: They say it’s easy). Or, if your mind is made up, scroll down to grab one for yourself.
“I saw this chair in the store and fell in love when I saw it and sat down. I had to have it. Ordered on the website and got it fairly quickly. Had to put together myself. I must say tho, as someone who is not for putting things together, it was fairly easy and came with everything needed. But don’t be like me and freak out that you are missing a cushion. The one for your back is in the Velcro part underneath the base. 😂 I love it tho. It’s in my home office that I will be making into my reading nook as well. 💕” — FSparkle
“Love this chair + ottoman combo. Super comfy, came assembled (bought in store). Perfect for my reading nook!” — JGKG
“Beautiful! Easy to put together, they’re sturdy and make the room look super cozy!” — ac
“Love how beautiful this Bellfield Accent Chair looks. Olive green color with a Velvet material. Didn’t take long to assemble, very sturdy once together. I just wish the cushions were a bit more thicker at least for the bottom seat part. But overall great quality of a chair that fits any room.” — dmg0385