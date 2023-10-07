Threshold’s channel-stitch velvet quilt has over 400 5-star ratings and glowing reviews. The channel-tufted design gives the quilt a plush effect, while the cotton velvet material lends a soft texture and elevated feel.

The quilt costs $79 for a full or queen size and $99 for a king, and it’s machine washable. One reviewer noted that it “feels a lot more expensive than its price tag” and “washes and dries perfectly.”

While many colors are already out of stock, you can still pick up this quilt in fall hues like caramel, green, charcoal and cream in both sizes. “I love this quilt, I bought the caramel color and it has such a beautiful tone perfect for fall,” said reviewer Gabby.

Reviewer Xtina said that this velvet quilt helped give their bedroom some personality. “[It’s] the perfect mix between a quilt and comforter… I paired it with a light waffle blanket underneath and it provides the perfect amount of warmth and comfort.”

One benefit of it being relatively light is that it can be used year-round; just layer as needed. Reviewer Theresa said it’s “literally the comfiest coziest bedding I’ve ever owned!” and another reviewer said the green shade gives “perfect forest moss vibes.”

Pick up this cozy bedding layer while supplies last at Target. Don’t forget to grab the matching pillow sham for a bed that you’ll look forward to sinking into.