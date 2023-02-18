Shoppingtargetfashion trendshandbags

This Teeny-Weeny Target Purse Is A Designer Dead Ringer (And Only $25)

The colorful petite purse is giving us major luxury vibes at a very reasonable price.

A New Day bumper crossbody bag
Target
A New Day bumper crossbody bag

Imagine trudging absentmindedly through Target behind your red shopping cart, when you’re met with a shock of orange in the form of a small, puffy purse. This happened to me on a recent Target run for a few items I’d forgotten at home while visiting family — Advil, an eyelash curler — when I was immediately sidetracked by this gem of a bag.

Design fans might recognize the whimsical puffy piping rounding the bag: a similar detail was popularized by high-fashion brands like JW Anderson and Ganni. While the runway-ready originals make for pretty arm candy, the multi-dollar-sign price tag is hard to swallow. However, for $25 Target’s version is a worthwhile treat — and given the near-perfect 4.9-star rating, reviewers seem to unanimously agree that the bag offer an extraordinary bang for your buck.

“It’s super cute and spacious! I love the size and the length of the straps. Cannot pass on it! If you spot one, don’t hesitate to grab!” wrote customer kxxrlx in a review. Elizabeth wrote: “I get so many compliments and people always think it’s designer. Love!”

A New Day bumper crossbody bag
Target
A New Day bumper crossbody bag
$25 at Target

If its tiny stature and designer roots weren’t enough, this bag comes in so many juicy colors. Kelly green and high-viz orange are standouts, but the black faux-croc finish is a timeless pick. Then there’s the pink: it’s a perfect cotton candy, Elle Woods, on-trend hot pink. If ballet- or Barbiecore are on your spring mood board, then you can certainly check that box with this mini bag.

There were a number of customers that went to great lengths to snag the purse, including reviewer Worth It: “I searched high and low going to multiple targets to find this bag and I found it in 4 colors! Super cute mini crossbody perfect for all seasons but definitely giving spring vibes,” they wrote. “The TikTok girlies literally had this bag sold out everywhere,” commented Melissa in a review. “I was lucky enough to grab the last purse at my local target in the black.”

If this bag is calling your name, don’t hesitate to scoop it up before more Target shoppers get wise.

