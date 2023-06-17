Target Hearth & Hand painted metal watering can

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’re passionate about plants, you know the game-changing magic of having a well-designed and functional watering can — and we found the most charming vessel at Target. This painted metal watering can from the retailer’s in-house home goods line Hearth & Hand check off all the boxes: it’s made from sturdy metal, has a soft powder-coated finish, is leak-proof in design, has a long spout, and holds a decent amount of water in one go (2.88 liters to be exact). A wooden handle also makes it more comfortable to hold.

The antique-inspired aesthetic can be credited to Magnolia, the design team of Chip and Joanna Gaines, with whom Target collaborates with on the Hearth & Hand imprint. The watering can’s unique style and its capacity is what most of the green-thumb customers were most delighted by. And the numbers don’t lie: the piece has a rating of 4.7 stars, 27 mostly-great reviews, and a price tag of $19.99.

Customer FIDeb wrote, “I have been looking for a functional yet attractive watering can at a reasonable price. This one far exceeds my expectations in all areas. I especially like the narrow spout for going between sensitive leaves and the 2-liter capacity to simplify the task.” The customer continues on to say that the watering can’s lovely design is beautiful to have on display when not in use as well. And as for how this watering can gets the job done in fewer loads, reviewer Shan wrote, “I have a lot of plants [...] it holds about 1/2 gallon of water!! Works amazing and it so pretty!