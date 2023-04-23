ShoppingtargetFurnitureOutdoor Living

Target Is Going Hard On This Forever-Chic Furniture Trend

How much wicker is too much wicker? Because we can't get enough.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Boho loveseat from Opalhouse
Target
Boho loveseat from Opalhouse

With origins dating back to ancient Egypt, wicker has been around for a long time.

The rattan-weaving technique is often used in home decor and furniture pieces to timeless effect. Made with natural materials, wicker looks great outdoors sitting on the patio or inside your home as a way to bring nature indoors.

If you want to try out this charming style, which seems to be even trendier this spring, Target is busting at the seams with everything wicker. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best wicker furniture you’ll want to take center stage in your home.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Opalhouse boho loveseat
We are obsessed with this wicker loveseat — it looks like an ideal spot to sip your beverage of choice after work. It’s rust and weather resistant, so you can put it outdoors or pick a sunny spot for it inside. The teal cushions add a pop of color and coziness, making it a loveseat you’ll want to settle into after a long day.
$400 at Target (originally $500)
2
Target
Opalhouse Topanga club chair with ottoman
Is your space not large enough for the loveseat? You may be interested in this matching chair that comes with an ottoman so you can kick your feet back and relax. You’ll enjoy lounging on this chair that also doubles as a stylish statement piece.
$340 at Target (originally $425)
3
Target
Opalhouse all-weather rattan pod
How whimsical is this pod-shaped wicker chair? The rattan style and striped cushions create a beautiful contrast with each other for a one-of-a-kind look. This seriously has to be one of the perfect spots to curl up and read a book.
$440 at Target (originally $550)
4
Target
Opalhouse 6-foot arbor
Protect yourself from the sun by adding some shade to your backyard with this rattan arbor from Opalhouse. Weave in some sheer fabric to give yourself extra light while diffusing the harshest rays.
$360 at Target (originally $450)
5
Target
Hearth & Hand woven compartment caddy
Place this adorable rattan caddy anywhere in your home for fashionable organization. In the kitchen, it can store cookbooks and to-do lists, or on a desk, it could hold pens and sticky notes. The possibilities are endless for this stylish piece.
$22.99 at Target
6
Target
Pillowfort rattan bedside table
Bring some nature into your bedroom with this rattan bedside table. In addition to your typical storage on the woven wicker tabletop, you’ll also get extra space with the bottom shelf. This accent table is petite so it’s a suitable option for those with small spaces.
$95 at Target
7
Target
Opalhouse woven table lamps
Wicker already brings a light airiness to a room, and now you can brighten it up even more with this stunning table lamp. It will bring a gentle ambiance to any room you want to place it in. Topped with a light linen shade, your room will glow with warm light.
$65 at Target
8
Target
Opalhouse Southport conversation set
Create a soothing conversational space out on your patio with this three-piece set that includes two wicker chairs and a matching wicker table. On chilly mornings you and your partner could sip warm coffees, and on sweltering days you can cool off in the same spot with ice-cold lemonades. The chairs come with included cushions for extra comfort.
$320 at Target (originally $400)
9
Target
Threshold wicker wall organizer
For those that are killers at organizing or for those that want to improve, this super stylish wall organizer made with rattan can help you track all your upcoming appointments and events. It comes with five small chic clips to attach important reminders or photos you want to put on display. Because of the versatility of this wall organizer, it could easily work in a bedroom, home office, or kitchen.
$40 at Target
10
Target
Sullivans woven baskets with handles (set of two)
These woven wicker baskets can be a lifesaver for cutting down on clutter and keeping things looking tidy. Put it by the door to hold shoes, quickly throw your child’s toys into it when guests come to visit, or store it by your couch to hold blankets. You won’t have any trouble finding a spot in your home for both of these gorgeous baskets.
$105 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A rug for feline lovers

The Best Handmade Rugs On Etsy

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Your Favorite School Pastime Is In Jeopardy. Can Recess Be Saved?

Wellness

You Might Want To Change How You’re Doing At-Home COVID Tests

Style & Beauty

Mascara Cocktailing: TikTok’s Tricky Makeup Trend With Eye-Opening Results

Food & Drink

Cancer Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Relationships

8 Phrases Couples Therapists Never (Or Rarely) Say To Their Partners

Travel

8 Things People Expect Flight Attendants To Do That Just Aren’t Their Jobs

Shopping

30 Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

Here Are 49 Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous Lip Oils Are The Better Version Of Your Shiniest Lip Gloss

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Shopping

Ulta’s Enormous Beauty Sale Will Save You 50% On Your Favorite Products

Work/Life

It's Equal Pay Day. Check The Pay Gap In Your State.

Wellness

People Are Using PRP Treatments To Help With Fertility — But Do They Work?

Shopping

What To Have In Your Car To Fix A Flat Tire, According To Women Mechanics

Shopping

16 Time-Saving Items That’ll Actually Give You Time Back In Your Day

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Shopping

22 Convenient Products For Anyone Who's Constantly Jet-Setting

Shopping

The Women-Run Sausage Company That Wants You To Eat More Veggies

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Irish Coffee, According To Experts

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Shopping

If You Wear Glasses, These 13 Items Will Probably Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Style & Beauty

'The Jury Is Still Out' On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

This Home Decor From Target Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Less Boring

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Shopping

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews