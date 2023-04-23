Target Is Going Hard On This Forever-Chic Furniture Trend

With origins dating back to ancient Egypt, wicker has been around for a long time.
The rattan-weaving technique is often used in home decor and furniture pieces to timeless effect. Made with natural materials, wicker looks great outdoors sitting on the patio or inside your home as a way to bring nature indoors.
If you want to try out this charming style, which seems to be even trendier this spring, Target is busting at the seams with everything wicker. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best wicker furniture you’ll want to take center stage in your home.
Opalhouse boho loveseat
Opalhouse Topanga club chair with ottoman
Opalhouse all-weather rattan pod
Opalhouse 6-foot arbor
Hearth & Hand woven compartment caddy
Pillowfort rattan bedside table
Opalhouse woven table lamps
Opalhouse Southport conversation set
Threshold wicker wall organizer
Sullivans woven baskets with handles (set of two)