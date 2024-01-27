This $15 Piece Of Target Home Decor Could Have Come From A High-End Design Store

In the era of iPhone ubiquity, smart watches and constant calendar dings, the analog movement of a simple table top clock can be downright soothing, replacing ear-splitting dings and blue light pollution with timeless — pun intended — function and design.
If you’re looking to add a timepiece like this to your rotation, we found a stylish rectangular clock from Target that harkens back to a simpler time. Even better, it’s reminiscent of a design icon, the Newgate Wideboy clock, that boasts similarly clean sans serif numbers and atomic dials. One notable difference, however, is that this Target find rings up well under its high-end counterpart at just $15.
While it’s also two inches smaller than its high-design cousin and lacks an alarm, it’s sure to instantly class up your decor. No where you put it — on a desktop, a side table or in your kitchen — this piece will shine. All it takes is one AA battery to get it up and running.
Several reviewers point out how astonishingly quiet this clock is too, so there’s no stressing about the ticking clock interrupting your train of thought or REM cycle. Overall, it has a 4.6-star rating across 166 reviews.
See what some Target customers had to say about the clock or just scroll down to add it to your own nightstand.
“What a great little clock! The MCM I was looking for.” — Raylene
“So quiet! It’s on my nightstand right next to my bed and it does not keep me up. Other clocks are so loud when they tick that I have to take the battery out to do anything that requires focus - not this clock! So stylish and soooooo quiet!!!” — Chelsea
“What a beautiful little clock. It was the perfect addition to my room makeover. Looks really sleek, good quality, and seems to work well. Love the design. great value” — Gapeach22
“Got this to help my teen develop a better sense of time to get out the door in the morning. The minute marks are very helpful for this. Lots of style for the price. I saw very similar clock in the gift shop of NYC Museum of Modern Art, as example of mid-century modern. It cost a lot more.” — Nature Girl