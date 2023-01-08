These Target Home Goods Will Help You Forget It's Cold Outside

Anyone else caught the winter blues? Now that the holidays are over and the winter is in full effect, it can be hard to envision sunny days on the horizon.
Thankfully, Target just dropped a new home decor collection that will help you shake off the chill.
Sure, it’s probably a tad too nippy to start sunning yourself in the backyard, but it’s not too early to start dreaming about it.
Find some of our favorite pieces from the slew of new arrivals, ahead.
1
Fresh linen and sea salt ceramic candle
2
Abstract shape throw pillow
3
Abstract face planter
4
Flat pack wood burning outdoor fireplace
5
Green ceramic planter
6
Cream rope basket
7
Set of four yellow salad plates
8
18" woven oval tray