Shopping
Home DecortargetCozy

These Target Home Goods Will Help You Forget It's Cold Outside

Warm up your home with some fresh new arrivals from the red dot retailer.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Green ceramic <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63b8ca50e4b0ae9de1be4c9f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fceramic-planter-green-opalhouse-8482%2F-%2FA-86327123" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="planter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b8ca50e4b0ae9de1be4c9f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63b8ca50e4b0ae9de1be4c9f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fceramic-planter-green-opalhouse-8482%2F-%2FA-86327123" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">planter</a> from Opalhouse
Target
Green ceramic planter from Opalhouse

Anyone else caught the winter blues? Now that the holidays are over and the winter is in full effect, it can be hard to envision sunny days on the horizon.

Thankfully, Target just dropped a new home decor collection that will help you shake off the chill.

Sure, it’s probably a tad too nippy to start sunning yourself in the backyard, but it’s not too early to start dreaming about it.

Find some of our favorite pieces from the slew of new arrivals, ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Fresh linen and sea salt ceramic candle
Sparking up a fresh candle can really breathe some new life into a room. After heady scents of the holiday season, this salt-air-inspired votive is just the ticket to brighten up both your mood and home. It comes in a pretty ceramic vessel that will compliment any decor. Once its 32-hour burn time is spent, the dish could easily be repurposed as a pretty catch-all or planter.
$15 at Target
2
Target
Abstract shape throw pillow
You don’t have to wait for the seasons to change to enjoy this geometric print throw pillow. Designed for outdoor use (but still at home inside) this jacquard pillow will add some sophisticated whimsy to your home. Scattered shapes in shades of apricot, rust, olive green and gray on a cream background pair easily with other decor in your collection.
$25 at Target
3
Target
Abstract face planter
Talk about fun — this planter is sure to bring a smile to your face. In fact, it will bring a smile to your plants as well. This stoneware planter features a subtle visage complete with geometric nose and ears. With a stucco-like light brown finish this pot has a high-end, hand made feel. Cheer up your patio, back yard, terrace or windowsill with a little smirk.
$12 at Target
4
Target
Flat pack wood burning outdoor fireplace
Sure, it may be too cold still to picnic in the backyard, but this chic outdoor fireplace is reason enough to step outside. Whether you’re headed on a camping trip or hosting a backyard get together, this sleek firepit is up to the task. Crafted from heat and corrosion resistant metal for outdoor use, it’s designed to burn natural wood. It also comes with a minimal poker to help you keep the flames going. Your next get-together is about to be a whole lot cozier.
$115 at Target
5
Target
Green ceramic planter
How about a pop of color to brighten up your space? Pretty jade green flecked with multi colored speckles lend this planter a high-end terrazzo-inspired look. The vessel is an ideal new home for your favorite plant, but works great for new year organizing too — it could hold kitchen utensils or keep your desk tidy by corralling pens. You can’t go wrong.
$15 at Target
6
Target
Cream rope basket
Forget about the chill outside and let this airy woven basket bring some light into your home. With the new year at hand, a little organizing is surely on your mind. This round basket, in white rope, is just the thing for corralling loose items – kids’ toys, throw pillows, or shoes. Of course it’s just as chic as a decorative accent. Keep clutter at bay and your home in order until warmer days are here.
$40 at Target
7
Target
Set of four yellow salad plates
These sunny salad plates will bring a little spring cheer to your table even if there’s still snow outside. In bright egg yolk yellow, this set of four ceramic plates will make you forget all about winter stews. Get ready for fresh spring salads or pass them around over a charcuterie spread. Even better, these dishes are both microwave and dishwasher safe so prepping and clean up are a snap.
$20 at Target
8
Target
18" woven oval tray
This woven tray is the perfect statement piece to add a little boho style to your decor. Its neutral tones paired with blue hues make for a gorgeous table top organizer, decorative catch-all or even wall hanging. A little eclectic touch can be just the thing to make you forget your winter blues.
$25 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

OXO Good Grips citrus squeezer

The Kitchen Tools That Help Chefs Stay Healthy

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

January Is One Of The Most Notorious Months For Layoffs. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Parenting

This New Federal Legislation Protects Pregnant Workers — And It’s About Time

Wellness

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Food & Drink

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That’s Taking Over The Country

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

Shopping

10 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

These 34 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Food & Drink

Protein Isn't Just For Weightlifters. Here's How Much Everyone Should Eat.

Wellness

5 Signs Your 'Dry January' Should Be Permanent

Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give A Newly Single Friend

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Messenger Bags For Work And Travel

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Murder Mystery Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Wellness

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

Paid for by Crayola
Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA
Food & Drink

'It's Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn't Drink'

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Wellness

8 'Gross' Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

This Is REALLY Your Last Chance To Take Advantage of Cyber Monday Deals

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.