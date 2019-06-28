HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

There are plenty of Fourth of July sales going on this weekend worth knowing about, but Target’s Fourth of July sale takes the cake if you need furniture, decor and rugs.

Right now, the big-box store is offering up to 30% off furniture and home decor plus an additional 15% off furniture and rugs when you use code AMERICA at checkout. That’s a 45% markdown on select items like furniture, rugs and wall decor in modern, traditional and bohemian styles.

One of the best deals we came across was on this eight cube bookshelf that was originally priced at $230 and on sale for $150. Once you add it to your cart, you’ll get an additional 15% off at checkout with the code AMERICA — that’s a savings of over $100, and one helluva deal.

This Fourth of July furniture deal is live until Thursday, July 4, but we all know the good stuff is the first go. That’s why we rounded up our favorite finds from the Target Fourth of July sale that you can shop now below.

Take a look below: