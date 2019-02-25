'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Joins Elton John For Post-Oscars Performance

Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing parties are the stuff of Hollywood legend, and his 2019 bash was no exception.

This year’s bevy of A-list guests ― including Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum ― got a special treat when John joined actor Taron Egerton on the piano for a performance of his 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer.”

The duet doubled as a sneak peek of sorts at the forthcoming biopic, “Rocketman,” which traces John’s rise to rock superstardom in the 1970s. The film stars Egerton as John, Jamie Bell as lyricist Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as John’s manager and lover, John Reid.

The choice to preview “Rocketman” on the same night as the 91st Academy Awards was a savvy one. Another music-themed biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” took home four Oscars ― including one for Best Actor for Rami Malek as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” also share a director, Dexter Fletcher ― though Fletcher’s work on the latter film is uncredited, as he stepped in for Bryan Singer, who was fired, midway through production.

In a “Rocketman” featurette released last week, Egerton called bringing John’s life to the big screen “the greatest joy of my life.”

“Elton’s songs have defined moments in people’s lives,” he said.