Toledo Zoo Discovers Tasmanian Devils Glow

“It was pretty shocking when we saw it. We went into it not expecting much and it was pretty exciting,” he told ABC.

In October, a study published in the journal Mammalia reported that platypus pelts glowed under UV light. The authors noted that the phenomenon had been observed in fish, reptiles, amphibians and a type of opossum and squirrel, but not in monotremes ― mammals that lay eggs.

Since that discovery, Australian scientists have also found it to occur in bilbies and wombats.