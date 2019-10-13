HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Tatcha x HuffPost The sale runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 20, and you must use the code FRIENDS2019 at checkout for the deal.

Clothes. Fragrances. Massages. Mimosas. Fine leather goods. They’re all staples of the original Treat Yo Self Day, introduced in an Oct. 13, 2011 episode of “Parks and Recreation”. But, is it even “Treat Yo’ Self Day” if you don’t spoil your skin?

By now most of us agree that skin care is self care, and the beauty experts at Tatcha seems to think so too, because they’ve got something extra special planned this week.

The Japanese-inspired beauty brand known for its botanical-backed skin care products and luxe aesthetic is having an annual sale for 20% off site-wide. The sale runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 20, and you must use the code FRIENDS2019 at checkout for the deal.

As if the major markdowns on highly coveted skin care products wasn’t exciting enough, for every product sold Tatcha will donate to The Room To Read Girls’ Education Program, so you can look good and feel good about how you’re spending your money.

This sale includes all of the brand’s best-sellers, including the highly coveted Water Cream, a botanical-based moisturizer that has more than 2,000 reviews and 180,000 “loves” at Sephora. This top-shelf superstar has earned a name for itself as hydrating and pore-tightening moisturizer that leaves skin with a flawless finish.