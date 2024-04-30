31 Tweets That Will Make Sense To Anyone Who Is A Taurus

Taurus may as well be called “the treat yourself” sign: Taureans ― and those with heavy Taurus placements in their charts ― live for luxury, creature comforts and Michelin Starred-meals, followed by cozy nights in. (You can try and make them choose between a bar or their bed, but chances are, they’re already in the Uber, high tailing it home. Sleep always wins.)
In spite of all their chillness, a Taurus can be hard headed in their personal life ―- which isn’t surprising, given the fact that they’re represented as a bull in the Western zodiac. Like a true earth sign, they stick to their guns and are thoroughly grounded in their principles.
To pay homage to our Taurean friends ― and because it’s Taurus season from April 20 to May 20 ― we’ve compiled 34 tweets that will resonate with any bull sign. (To learn more about your astrology sign, visit our horoscopes page.)
taurus season aesthetic: eating a cheese sandwich at 5:20am— there i said it (@sadtiva) April 22, 2018
I’ve never known a Taurus placement that couldn’t cook or had bad restaurant recommendations. Baby they have TASTE & it transcends all over.— 🌊 (@rayeapatra) April 2, 2020
It’s Taurus szn! The revolution requires snacks and naps. Multitask: chill, panic, build emotional walls. Be the goddess of weighted blankets. Bang your head against a wall for fun! Telling yourself you deserve it 10x a day is exhausting, but that treat won’t treat itself.— ChristianBradleyWest (@ChristianBWest) April 21, 2023
last week somebody suggested 9 am to me as a meeting time and i laughed out loud. this is not the NAVY bitch. 9 am is still snug as a bug in a rug hours. please be serious.— caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) October 24, 2022
Hello, I’m a Taurus and I was wrong about something! Just want you all to have that on record since it’s so rare.— rae 🫠 (@RaeWitte) March 6, 2024
i love being in bed like yeah everything is terrible but at least i’m in bed— gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 19, 2024
This Taurus season will teach you how to put your whole ass into something. Taurus goes hard or they don’t go at all. Eat the whole danish.— QUEER BIRTH CHART (@queerbirthchart) April 22, 2018
taurus is the supreme earth sign bc our season gets earth day. sorry i don’t make the rules i just follow them!!— ♡ bri ♡ (@blazinwithbri) April 22, 2024
one thing about your taurus placement friends, they’ll put you ON to some skincare, makeup, food, music… they have such good taste…— Logan ☽ (@astropriestesss) March 7, 2024
tell me you're a taurus without telling me you're a taurus: pic.twitter.com/aXmDDAI8wr— milk 🍒 (@milkstrology) July 14, 2022
If astrology isn't real why do all Tauruses spend like that.— Hated Dad. (@N9_L5) May 6, 2022
I'm traveling with 3 and it is insane.
when your libra friend says they want a light snack and you’re a taurus so this is how you understood the assignment lmao pic.twitter.com/MBiWkkdfKy— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) January 8, 2024
dating a taurus is like finding a perfectly ripe avocado. incredible.— astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) November 4, 2021
Tell me you’re a Taurus without telling me you’re a Taurus pic.twitter.com/RKB0L1vCxR— What's Your Sign? Podcast (@WhatsYrSign_Pod) April 17, 2022
I once edited a Wikipedia page to win an argument 😭 https://t.co/12eGGYLXI3— HOT GIRL SHING✨ (@iWakonyu) December 18, 2018
me trying to convince a taurus to do anything they don't wanna do this season pic.twitter.com/grdIyunY06— Taylor Peterson 💫 (@spacecasetay) April 19, 2024
I wanna share my truth, I've always had problems drinking water. 💀 As a triple Taurus, I enjoy sensory experiences. Growing up, this meant drinking nothing but juice and soda... I just enjoy the flavor. I never HATED water, but I'd never CHOOSE to drink it. 😭— yari (@venusbayb) November 25, 2019
earth day AND 4/20 during taurus season is why I’m not letting go of tropical astrology yet lol— 🪷P A D M A K A R A🪷 (@KOSMIKMUTHA) April 23, 2018
I’m a Taurus.— Black Warrior Child (@KeemHastheDream) January 18, 2021
I spend my time thinking about fabulous snacks, great vacations, and how to continue to be unbothered.
I give great advice, remember when ppl are being shady, and will not talk to you if I don’t feel like it.
I like silence in the morning. I’m the best friend.
taurus season is for slow mornings, spending more time in bed, wearing comfy outfits and more perfume, treating yourself just because, valuing loyal people in your life, savoring food a bit more than usual, gardening and spending time in nature - enjoying life's little pleasures— moon babe 🌙🌴 geminis and scorpios' lawyer (@supermoongirl9) April 28, 2024
taurus season done the right way https://t.co/OaMuYN6HP9— moon babe 🌙🌴 geminis and scorpios' lawyer (@supermoongirl9) April 29, 2024
Really I’m pretty low maintenance I just need my coffee and 6 or 7 hours of alone time in the morning and I’m fine— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) June 26, 2022
I know I’m a Taurus moon because this calms me significantly https://t.co/4gJWsNPXAC— Nori Reed (@realnorireed) November 14, 2023
Taurus: Keep your friends close (locked in your basement) but keep your enemies closer (imprisoned in a cursed amulet).— Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) September 17, 2019
Taurus: Let’s just get one drink— Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) July 28, 2019
Also Taurus: Would you like to get a nightcap at this bar called my bed
me, attempting be productive during taurus season: pic.twitter.com/xaNa7lFZDC— ♃ ♊︎ ♃ (@lightbodyblues) April 21, 2018
Something has to give, something has to break. But I’m a Taurus so it won’t be me.— Michael ⚡️ (@BackToMichael_) April 25, 2024
It’s Taurus Season.— amity☊ (@Zodi_Am) April 25, 2024
Of course, I’m only available for food, money, worship, and pleasure.
