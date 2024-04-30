Lifefunny tweetsastrologyHoroscope

31 Tweets That Will Make Sense To Anyone Who Is A Taurus

"I’ve never known a Taurus placement that couldn’t cook or had bad restaurant recommendations. Baby, they have taste and it transcends all over."
By 

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Maryna Terletska/Getty Images

Taurus may as well be called “the treat yourself” sign: Taureans ― and those with heavy Taurus placements in their charts ― live for luxury, creature comforts and Michelin Starred-meals, followed by cozy nights in. (You can try and make them choose between a bar or their bed, but chances are, they’re already in the Uber, high tailing it home. Sleep always wins.)

In spite of all their chillness, a Taurus can be hard headed in their personal life ―- which isn’t surprising, given the fact that they’re represented as a bull in the Western zodiac. Like a true earth sign, they stick to their guns and are thoroughly grounded in their principles.

To pay homage to our Taurean friends ― and because it’s Taurus season from April 20 to May 20 ― we’ve compiled 34 tweets that will resonate with any bull sign. (To learn more about your astrology sign, visit our horoscopes page.)

Before You Go

LOADINGERROR LOADING
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE