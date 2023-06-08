Taye Diggs Says A Psychic Once Told Him Girlfriend Apryl Jones Is 'The One'

Taye Diggs has been in a relationship with actor and reality TV star Apryl Jones — and apparently at least one person saw it coming.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday, the “All American” actor shared that a psychic friend once claimed to have communicated with his late mother, who she said passed along an otherworldly message about the future of his love life with Jones.

“She texted me out of nowhere — I was at Apryl’s house — and out of nowhere I got the text: ‘She’s the one,’” Diggs recalled about his conversation with the psychic. “I didn’t know what she meant so then I put a question mark, and she said, ‘You’re seeing somebody now, right?’ and I said ‘Yes.’”

“She said, ‘She’s the one,’” Diggs continued, adding that the psychic told him that his mother sent Jones to him.

“She’s painting a picture of her right now,” the psychic said, according to Diggs.

The “Best Man” actor said he and Jones both cried after getting the text.

Diggs and Jones went public with their relationship last year.

The actor shared on the “Unconsciously Coupled With Erinn and Oliver Hudson” podcast in February that he met the former “Love and Hip Hop” personality on Instagram.

He said he responded to a funny Instagram story Jones posted about motherhood, but that he didn’t think she’d respond. Jones, however, did respond and the rest was history.

The two often post lighthearted videos of themselves singing and dancing on Instagram. Jones shares two children with her ex, singer Omarion. Diggs has a son with his ex-wife, actor Idina Menzel.