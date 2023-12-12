Watch Ohio News Anchor Come Out As Gay In Subtle But Sensational On-Air Moment

Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Taylor Bruck recently came out to viewers during a broadcast, telling her story with what she called one “simple yet scary word.” (Watch the video below.)
In an exchange about holiday plans with colleague Alexa Maslowski, Bruck said: “The extent of my traveling is probably going to visit my girlfriend in Cleveland and that’s about it.”
“Girlfriend” carried heavy freight for the multimedia journalist.
“I said “girlfriend” on air for the first time today, which some people may say “ok, who cares?” … but to me it’s a step toward accepting and loving myself fully and being authentic on and off the air,” she wrote alongside the clip on Instagram last month.
Bruck told People on Monday that her decision was “spur of the moment” and it’s had lasting consequences.
“Messages are pouring in from all around the world, including Ghana, Germany, Australia, London, as well as many states across the U.S.,” Bruck said. “People are telling me how much this visibility means to them and that they’re so proud of me.”
Bruck said she has been open about her sexuality on social media but an on-air acknowledgment was the icing on the cake.
“When I finally said it out loud, I smiled inside because it was a big moment for me,” she said to People.
Bruck might have undersold her holiday plans, though. It looks like she and girlfriend Lauren Lanzaretta are doing up the season in epic fashion. One Instagram post shows the couple taking in a concert of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer Mariah Carey.
The pair bonded over their love for the pop diva and a year later, there they were, Bruck wrote. “The PUREST joy you ever did see.”
Happy Holidays, you two.