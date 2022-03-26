Taylor Hawkins, the ferocious drummer for the Foo Fighters rock band, has died at age 50, according to a statement from the band.

No cause of death has been released, and no other details were immediately available.

The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America and were scheduled to play in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night at the Festival Estéreo Picnic when Hawkins’ death was announced. The band has canceled its appearance at the festival.

A statement from the band said, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Hawkins had played with the Foo Fighters since 1997 alongside frontman Dave Grohl. Prior to joining the Foo Fighters, the rock drummer performed with Alanis Morisette and can be heard on her chart-topping 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill.”

Hawkins also appeared in music videos for the singer’s hit singles “You Oughta Know” and “You Learn.”

Hawkins’ death quickly drew heartfelt tributes from scores of musicians.

Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello hailed Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

