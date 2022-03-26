John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking Final Text From Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ final text to actor John Stamos was about making sure they met up “before we die.”
“Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die,” Stamos recalled Hawkins messaging him after the rock band announced Hawkins’ untimely death on Friday at the age of 50 while on tour in Colombia. No cause of death has been revealed.
Stamos said they were “wise words from my friend.”
“I’m so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon,” added the “Full House” actor, whose friend and costar Bob Saget died in January.