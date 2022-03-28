Resurfaced Taylor Hawkins Video Shows What Made Him So Exceptional On Drums

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is being remembered for his all-out style behind the kit after he died over the weekend at the age of 50. But he’s also well known as a drummer’s drummer who worked tirelessly at his craft.

Rock legend Elton John on Saturday praised Hawkins as “one of the nicest people... and one of the greatest drummers and a true musician.” Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne hailed Hawkins as “great person and an amazing musician.”

Hawkins himself was much more modest.

“Aw, dude, c’mon man,” he said at the top of a BBC 6 Radio Music interview in 2019 after being compared to Stewart Copeland of The Police. “I’m not that good!”