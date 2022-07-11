Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honors Dad By Playing Drums For Emotional ‘My Hero’ Cover

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal performs in concert in 2016 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern via Getty Images

Shane Hawkins captured his late father’s spirit in a powerful tribute.

The teenage son of Taylor Hawkins — the beloved Foo Fighters drummer who died in March — jumped on the kit for a cover of the band’s hit “My Hero” over the Fourth of July weekend at a Laguna Beach block party, Variety reports.

Shane Hawkins joined local band The Alive atop a neighborhood roof to play the track, which was captured on video and posted to TikTok last week.

“When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” the title screen reads.

“The hawk would’ve been proud,” notes the caption.

The Alive — a band that has close ties to the Foo Fighters — also posted on Instagram about the emotional commemoration, writing: “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

The Alive opened for the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile just a week before the drummer’s death and previously for Chevy Metal, Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, Variety reports. The location of Shane Hawkins’ block party tribute was also fitting since his father grew up in Laguna Beach and visited often.

Taylor Hawkins died in March at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, while the band was embarking on a tour of South America. Official autopsy results are not yet public.

Alison Hawkins — who married the musician in 2005 — shared publicly for the first time about his death in June with a statement on her late husband’s social media accounts. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown out beloved Taylor,” the statement began. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

The same day, Taylor Hawkins’ social media accounts shared an announcement that his bandmates are planning two tribute shows for September.

Check out more videos of Shane Hawkins’ tribute to his dad below.

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @amm0195 recording the whole song took a back seat to watching it live and soaking up the special moment 🤙 @foofightersofficial @jazz5504 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 Shane Hawkins performing “My Hero” on the drums at our block party on the 4th dedicated to his dad Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 🥁 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest