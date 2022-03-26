Rock Stars, Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 'Coolest Dude Ever' Taylor Hawkins

Rock stars, musicians, actors and other celebrities mourned Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins following the news of his untimely death at the age of 50 on Friday.
Hawkins was remembered as the “coolest dude ever,” an “incredible talent” and “one of rock’s greatest drummers” by friends and fans.
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S— The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022
Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022
So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022
Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins 💔— Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 26, 2022
I’m so sad about this man.— Questo (@questlove) March 26, 2022
coolest dude ever.
god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones.
Taylor Hawkins.
Rest In Beats.#TaylorHawkins https://t.co/bOBv0l4K9r
Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins sending all our love to his wife and children 💔 pic.twitter.com/8NcnXOf1vr— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 26, 2022
So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor. @taylorhawkins pic.twitter.com/1rhGIQHmFZ— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) March 26, 2022
Devastated by the loss of Taylor Hawkins. He truly did the impossible, becoming an iconic drummer when there was already an iconic drummer in the band. A true rockstar. Deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his band mates. #FooFighters— The Lumineers (@thelumineers) March 26, 2022
GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022
Thank you people of #Bogota @Festereopicnic_ for the love tonight. We had to play from our hearts for @foofighters & #RIPTaylorHawkins. They're one of the best bands around. We love them and all of you. Thanks for helping us get through a tough night. pic.twitter.com/3lbYN6p9tv— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022
Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF— Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022
Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins fly with the angels Rest In Peace— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 26, 2022
I met Taylor Hawkins and his wife Alison just a couple of months ago at a restaurant in Malibu. They were both great—and rushing home to get back to their kids. This is such heartbreaking news. pic.twitter.com/CHbGYCdvex— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 26, 2022
Ugh man. Sad to hear about Taylor Hawkins. Love to his family and friends.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 26, 2022
Raising a glass to Taylor Hawkins.— David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) March 26, 2022
The face of rock and roll joy.#TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/qIrpVEEJ2A
Oh no… RIP Taylor Hawkins. Deepest condolences to the entire Foo Fighters family. 😔😔😔😢 https://t.co/UaEnsAtu5S— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit.— Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 26, 2022
On his solo albums Taylor Hawkins chased his dream of playing every role in Queen. It was hard not to be charmed by that.— Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 26, 2022