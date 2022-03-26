Entertainment

Rock Stars, Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 'Coolest Dude Ever' Taylor Hawkins

The death of the Foo Fighters drummer sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rock stars, musicians, actors and other celebrities mourned Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins following the news of his untimely death at the age of 50 on Friday.

Hawkins was remembered as the “coolest dude ever,” an “incredible talent” and “one of rock’s greatest drummers” by friends and fans.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

foo fighterstaylor hawkins