But perhaps no touchdown jubilation was more embarrassing than that of Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Heinicke thought he had made it into the end zone for 6 points on this play and it was signaled a touchdown on the field:

I’m not sure why Heinicke dove on this play. He would have walked into the end zone had he just kept running. This is one of the many reasons why he’s not the long term solution at QB for the @WashingtonNFL. #heinicke #WashingtonFootball #packers pic.twitter.com/seAqhhJrQW — Brian Sinkoff (@BrianSinkoff) October 24, 2021

He did a “Lambeau Leap” into the stands to rejoice. The Lambeau Leap is usually reserved for the home team, but Heinicke reportedly grew up a Packers fan and had always dreamed of doing it.

But officials ruled him short of the goal line and called back the touchdown upon review.

Oof.

Taylor Heinicke, who grew up a Packers fan, does the Lambeau Leap… and it turns out he didn’t even score on the play. pic.twitter.com/MjWNzcpaec — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 24, 2021

What’s worse, he couldn’t sneak into the end zone on the next play from the 1-yard-line and the Packers got the ball on downs.

#Packers with a 4th down stop from the 1.pic.twitter.com/tc1YbS1ZAc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Oh yeah, Washington lost the game, too, 24-10.