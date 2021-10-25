This NFL season is proving to be the year of the premature scoring celebration. From overeager announcers to a kicker jumping for joy over a winning field goal that wasn’t, too many are reveling too soon.
But perhaps no touchdown jubilation was more embarrassing than that of Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Heinicke thought he had made it into the end zone for 6 points on this play and it was signaled a touchdown on the field:
He did a “Lambeau Leap” into the stands to rejoice. The Lambeau Leap is usually reserved for the home team, but Heinicke reportedly grew up a Packers fan and had always dreamed of doing it.
But officials ruled him short of the goal line and called back the touchdown upon review.
Oof.
What’s worse, he couldn’t sneak into the end zone on the next play from the 1-yard-line and the Packers got the ball on downs.
Oh yeah, Washington lost the game, too, 24-10.
“I don’t want to get into specifics, but I felt like I was in there both times,” the quarterback said, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to get fined up here so I’m not going to get into specifics.”