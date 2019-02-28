Lady Gaga's Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney Apologizes For Shady Instagram Like

It would understandably be a rough couple weeks to be Lady Gaga’s ex, since watching your former girlfriend win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and more is a special type of pain we wouldn’t wish upon even our worst enemies.

That’s why fans were more than ready to believe that the “A Star Is Born” actress’ ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney, might be salty about her recent success, especially after Gaga earned rave reviews for her Oscars performance with co-star and definitely not boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Earlier this week, the “Chicago Fire” star shocked fans of the former couple when he liked a comment shading Gaga that read “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Naturally, Gaga’s fans went in on Kinney on social media for seemingly trashing the pop star after her big win.

“I guess people’s true colors show when they are bitter about their ex winning prestigious awards,” one follower wrote on Instagram. “Too bad she wasted 5 years with you.”

“Another addition to the ‘men ain’t shit’ biography,” a different commenter added.

But apparently the actor wasn’t harboring any ill will for the singer, later explaining he liked the tweet by accident in the comments of a recent Instagram photo.

“Sorry for [the] ‘like,’” he wrote after fans flooded his Instagram comments. “It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef.”

Kinney and Gaga were together for five years, with the “Vampire Diaries” alum popping the question on Valentine’s Day 2015. They amicably split a year later as Gaga was preparing to star in Cooper’s hit romance film.

Earlier this month, the “Joanne” artist broke off her most recent engagement to talent agent Christian Carino, whom she’s been dating since 2017.

Kinney wasn’t the only famous ex to circle Gaga’s orbit this week.

Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito ― the pair split in 2007 after four months of marriage ― recently sparked backlash for commenting “ha” to a joke actor David Spade made on Instagram about the “A Star Is Born” actors being more than just friends.

Esposito later took to Instagram to defend herself after fans she labeled as “psychotic” accused her of insulting the duo on Instagram.

“I didn’t watch the Oscars; I don’t know what went on, I don’t care what went on,” she said in a video posted on Wednesday. “I commented on something that I thought was funny … And to find that people are making judgment calls about me or them or the people that the comment was about is really psychotic.”

Gaga, meanwhile, remains thoroughly unbothered on her Oscar victory lap, stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to assure the talk show host that her relationship with Cooper is strictly platonic.