Taylor Lautner’s Backflip At Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Screening Has Social Media In Stitches

Just the mere mention of Taylor Swift can send many fans into an excited frenzy, but the internet thinks the singer’s ex, Taylor Lautner, might have taken his enthusiasm just a bit too far.
While stopping by a movie theater for the opening weekend of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” the actor, who dated the 12-time Grammy winner briefly back in 2009, hit a full-on backflip at a showing of the highly anticipated concert movie.
Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner, reportedly shared several videos of her husband showing off his acrobatic moves in front of their friends on her Instagram stories on Saturday.
The clips kicked off a whole lot of hilarious memes from social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Showing off his agility appears to be the “Twilight” alum’s signature party trick considering he busted out the same move at one of the “Cruel Summer” crooner’s Kansas City tour stops back in July after Swift invited him on stage.
But unlike his stunt at Swift’s screening, Lautner admitted his backflip at the concert was totally unplanned.
“What happened is I walked through the door, I waved to the crowd and then I started walking,” the “Abduction” star explained to his wife on their podcast “The Squeeze.” “I probably took, like, four or five steps, and I looked down at where Taylor, Joey (King) and Presley (Cash) were standing, and this runway in her show takes up 70% of the football field.”
“I think I panicked,” he added in the July 19 episode. “I think I was imagining me having to walk that far and just, I got nervous and for some odd reason my brain gets nervous and freaks out about having to walk, so ...”
His wife then interjected, saying, “So what’s the next best option to walking?” to which he replied, “Flipping.”
The Lautner’s first went public with their relationship in 2018. The teen heartthrob later proposed to her in November 2021. They got married at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, just a year later.