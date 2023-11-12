Taylor Lautner Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Wife Taylor Dome Lautner

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Lautner is singing praises to his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the “Twilight” star, 31, highlighted the special milestone by posting a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

“365 days of having the honor to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy ;),” he wrote alongside a photo of the duo holding hands while walking through a stream of white flowers at their 2022 wedding ceremony.

He added: “Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2! 👊🏽”.

“The Squeeze” podcast host, who goes by Tay, dished out a heartfelt message of her own to her hubby on social media, complete with a video montage of their wedding day.

Tay Lautner and Taylor Lautner tied the knot after nearly three years of dating. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

“My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary!” the 26-year-old captioned her Instagram post. “Being your wife is my absolute favorite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours🤍✨”

The two Taylors first met after the “Abduction” actor’s sister introduced them to each other.

“She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history,” Lautner told People back in January 2022.

The couple made their relationship public in October 2018 after going Instagram official while showing off their matching Tune Squad “Space Jam” Halloween costumes.