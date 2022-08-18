Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner is getting married to someone whose name could make social outings confusing.

Lautner discussed his proposal to Taylor Dome during an appearance last week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Lautner showed off pictures of his 2021 proposal to Dome, a nurse he’s reportedly dated since 2018, in front of a neon “Lautner” sign.

“I love that you have the neon sign like, ‘Are you into this last name?’” Clarkson said.

“Cause we already share one name, so it’s going to be extra complicated,” Lautner said.

“We’re literally going to be the same person.”

Lautner also explained to the host that he and his fiancée need to keep “it super simple or complicated” when they refer to each other.

He elaborated that he goes by his full first name, whereas Dome goes by “Tay.”

“Or a lot of people just [say] ‘boy Tay’ and ‘girl Tay,’” Lautner added.

You can watch more of Lautner’s interview with Clarkson below.

Lautner’s wife-to-be isn’t the only Taylor he’s ever been paired with.

Lautner had a brief relationship with “Lover” singer Taylor Swift beginning when the two filmed “Valentine’s Day,” a rom-com featuring the two celebrities, in 2009.

