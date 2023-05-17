Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album is already bringing ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner to his knees nearly two months ahead of its release.

Lautner’s wife, Tay Dome Lautner, set off a fan frenzy Wednesday when she posted a TikTok video of her husband kneeling beside a bed with his hands clasped together as Swift’s song “Dear John” plays in the background.

Advertisement

“#prayforjohn,” she wrote in the caption.

Lautner was making good on his pledge to “pray” for another one of Swift’s exes: John Mayer.

Swift dated the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer-songwriter sometime between 2009 and 2010, and many believe the song “Dear John” is about their brief romance.

Mayer responded to the speculation in a 2012 Rolling Stone interview, dismissing “Dear John” as “cheap songwriting” that made him feel “really humiliated.”

Lautner and Swift dated in 2009 and co-starred in the 2010 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day.” Their relationship is said to have inspired another “Speak Now” track, “Back to December.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner in 2009. Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images

When asked by Today.com Tuesday if he was concerned about Swift fan discourse that will inevitably result from the July rerelease of “Speak Now,” the “Twilight” actor replied: “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

Since 2021, Swift has been rereleasing her first six albums after she said she was unable to buy the master recordings of the originals. To date, she’s rereleased “Taylor’s Versions” of 2008’s “Fearless” and 2012’s “Red.”

The 12-time Grammy winner, who is currently making her way across the U.S. on her sold-out Eras Tour, may also be at work on some new music with a rumored beau.

Earlier this week, Swift was spotted exiting New York’s Electric Lady Studios with Matty Healy, frontman of the British pop-rock band The 1975. The two have been romantically linked in the media in recent weeks following Swift’s split with actor Joe Alwyn.