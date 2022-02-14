Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp made seven tackles in his team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and he showed just as much commitment after the game.
Rapp proposed to girlfriend Dani Johnson on the field during his team’s victory celebration. She said yes. So, she got a ring on a night Rapp earned his first Super Bowl ring.
Advertisement
Win-win.
Their relationship dates back to high school days in Washington state, USA Today reported.
It was quite a night in the personal lives of the Rams. Receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria Jefferson, left the game in labor and delivered their son.