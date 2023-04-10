Although the recent breakup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have shocked Swift’s fans, it wasn’t all that “dramatic,” according to People.

A source close to the singer told the publication that the split was largely caused by “differences in their personalities.”

Advertisement

The source said Swift and Alwyn have “had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

However, after six years, it was clear they “weren’t the right fit for one another,” the source told People.

The breakup reportedly happened a few weeks ago. Representatives for Swift and Alwyn did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

People reported that they had been “talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago.”

The two fell in love during a quiet period in Swift’s life following the release of her 2017 album, “Reputation.” According to the source, when the 2020 pandemic hit, they went through lockdown together, allowing their relationship to grow in an insulated fashion.

Advertisement

In addition to the romance, the couple collaborated on two of her albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore.” Alwyn, an actor and songwriter, won a Grammy Award for his role in 2021, and Swift gave him a shout-out that same year after she won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Previously, Swift said her song “Lavender Haze” describes how the relationship felt at its best.

“When you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you off of that cloud,” she said in an Instagram post, noting how she and Alwyn have had to protect their relationship from the outside world.

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” the singer continued. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In one of the few times Alwyn publicly spoke about the romance, he explained that he didn’t want to be guarded and private about it, but felt he had no other option.

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. … The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

Advertisement

But the People source said that as a result of their pandemic privacy, Alwyn didn’t really “know” Swift outside of the bubble, and since then, “they’ve grown apart.”

Still, don’t expect Swift’s next album to be full of anti-Alwyn ditties.