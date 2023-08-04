Taylor Swift Hands Kobe Bryant's Daughter One Sweet Souvenir On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift gave Bianka Bryant, daughter of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, her hat while she performed “22” at her first of six shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Swift has typically handed off her hat during the song’s performance and her gift to the six-year-old was complete with a hug in a touching moment on The Eras Tour.

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant, who was married to the Los Angeles Lakers great for nearly 19 years before his death in 2020, shared a photo of Swift and her daughter embracing onstage.

Vanessa and Bianka also went to the concert with Natalia Bryant, her 20-year-old daughter who Swift once gifted with a “Folklore” cardigan.

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” she wrote alongside a photo of Bianka and Swift.

The Bryants embraced their Swiftie side for the show on Thursday as Vanessa shared a photo of a custom jean jacket she wore that featured a picture of her late husband and Swift.

Advertisement

The photo is a 2015 concert at the Staples Center where the NBA icon presented her with a banner in the rafters for the “most sold out performances” at the venue.

The jacket also featured a colorful “Say You’ll Remember Me” patch, a nod to Swift’s song “Wildest Dreams.”

Vanessa shared snaps of a number of friendship bracelets from Natalia that she wore to the show, as well. Those include bracelets that read “KOBE” and “GIGI,” in memory of Kobe and her late daughter Gianna Bryant.

She posted a video of Gianna and Natalia on her Instagram story, too, that shows the pair jamming out to “You Belong With Me” in 2018.

Advertisement

The Bryants’ visit to Swift’s tour arrives nearly four years after Kobe praised the singer’s work ethic in an interview on “The Jordan Harbinger Show.”

“Look at what she’s doing. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over and over. So I’ll look at things like that to try to learn from them as much as I can,” said Bryant of Swift being at the “top of the game.”