Taylor Swift has released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and casual fans and diehard Swifties alike are struggling to contain themselves.

The song was released as the final track on “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of her 2012 album that’s part of her ongoing effort to reclaim ownership of her back catalogue. The 10-minute “All Too Well” ― which clocks in at about double the length of the original version ― was one of the most hotly anticipated tracks. Swift had previously alluded to the song’s original longer length, which sent fans clamoring to hear that version.

The ballad, with its poignant and very specific lyrics, has long been a favorite of critics and fans. It’s (almost certainly) about the pop icon’s short-lived relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and the pair’s trip to his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s, house.

By the looks of things, the longer version did not disappoint.

all too well ten minute version is the bohemian rhapsody of taylor swift songs and i will not elaborate any further — LIAM (@liamsevenaugust) November 12, 2021

Many people were excited and/or emotionally overwhelmed.

are u ok babe you’ve barely touched ur any other song but all too well 10 minute version specifically verse 3 pic.twitter.com/K6WMe54vIX — maisie peters signed up for this (@maisiehpeters) November 12, 2021

bitches be like "im fine" and then



All too well TV

10 minute version #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/y59NHdYWnR — Cecilia ✨❤️🧣 (@ceci20GS2) November 12, 2021

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place & we know all too well that Fiona is Red-y for the weekend! ❤ pic.twitter.com/vZQI01hrQ4 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 12, 2021

no, but i’m starting to believe dropping all too well 10m version, making it explicit and even shooting a short film is the end of a 9 year long social experiment all along conducted by harvard. — swiffer struggle tweets🧣 (@swifferstruggle) November 12, 2021

Me after listening to All Too Well for the 139th time pic.twitter.com/6GR0nzXNUQ — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) November 12, 2021

getting ready for All Too Well Short Film 🍷🧣❤️ #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/RvOzCJos2V — Nenad (Taylor’s Version) 🧣🧣🧣🧣 (@cowboylikenenad) November 12, 2021

Others focused on the new lyrics, and, specifically, the reference to a “fuck the patriarchy” keychain. (Gawker has convincingly called into question whether people used this phrase back when Swift said she wrote the song, but we’ll let it slide for now.)

“all too well” is suddenly ten minutes long and full of surprising new lyrics which is weirdly also true of every song I’ve tried to karaoke — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 12, 2021

it’s so funny singing along to the first part of all too well (ten minute version) and then suddenly the words change and you have no idea what she’s saying so you can’t sing anymore and it’s so abrupt like taylor really said shut up im speaking — iggy (organic shoes version) 🧣 (@intheweeeds) November 12, 2021

taylor releasing All Too Well (10 Minute Version) pic.twitter.com/DBOAoAYsDN — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) November 12, 2021

And others were focused on Jake Gyllenhaal’s current emotional state, with a mixture of ire and, possibly, genuine concern.

me after listening to the 10 minute version of all too well pic.twitter.com/Hg2RJlNNWz — hannah⚡️ (@hvjukes) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal listening to the 10 minutes version of all too well realizing 21 taylor called him out for the future “I'll get older but your lovers stay my age”#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/GC2tRw10Ib — ada🦋 (@gecemiyyyyyyy) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal’s current girlfriend after she listens to All too Well#RedTaylorsVersion



pic.twitter.com/BzzCRu2vWv — Mariam (@mariam_mohamed_) November 12, 2021

is jake gymboree going to live through the night…let’s see — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) November 12, 2021