Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Induct Cazzie David Into Their Squad For '20Wineteen'

Taylor Swift is filling the blank space in her squad with a new member: Cazzie David.

The pop star and friends, including Selena Gomez, had a girls night in with the actress in a series of wine-fueled social media snaps that got the internet buzzing.

David, the daughter of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David and ex-girlfriend of comedian Pete Davidson, cozies up to the singers in one photo shared by Swift on Thursday night as the three look like they’re about to break out into laughter.

“20wineteen,” Swift, white wine in hand, wrote in the caption.

David shared a peek at the evening on her own Instagram account with a black-bordered snapshot featuring Swift and Haim bassist Este Haim, who opened for the singer on her 1989 tour.

“Had a meet and greet for my fans last night. I love u all,” David joked in the caption.

Swift and company don’t welcome just anybody into their ultra-exclusive squad, which also includes Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. So, naturally, fans of the singer had lots to say on social media about the latest development in the ever-evolving friend circle.

brb calling the met to ask which part of the museum this tipsy insta of taylor swift cazzie david and selena gomez will hang in pic.twitter.com/aJWz8yzrS2 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) January 10, 2019

Had an audible reaction to this photo of Taylor Swift getting wine drunk with Cazzie David and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/CgrJgVVJqr — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 10, 2019

so if taylor is with cazzie david do u think she could still collab with ariana pic.twitter.com/xPyn4l58y9 — grace:D (@lSNTlT) January 10, 2019

David hasn’t been shy about her fondness for Swift, and sang her praises in an interview with Refinery 29 last year.

“I love Taylor Swift,” David told the outlet. “I think she’s great, and extremely talented.”

Aside from her famous father, David has experience with super-stardom through ex-boyfriend Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star began a whirlwind engagement with Ariana Grande less than a week after confirming his split with David early last year.

“We’re not together anymore.” Davidson revealed in a March interview, calling his former girlfriend a “very talented girl.” He added: “She’ll be great and she’ll be fine.”

And so she was, posting humorous snaps and winning over new fans amid Grande and Davidson’s tumultuous relationship, which featured an engagement, breakup and Grande’s pop hit “thank u, next.”

After the romance became public, David cheekily took to Instagram after a social media break, writing “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?”

Not much apparently.