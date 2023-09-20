Taylor Swift And Sophie Turner Dine Together In New York City

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner stepped out together in New York City amid Turner’s divorce from Joe Jonas.
Swift, who dated Jonas back in 2009, went out to eat with Turner on Tuesday night and then headed to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street, according to People.
Earlier this month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, whom he’d been married to since 2019. According to court documents, the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
Reports began to circulate that Turner’s and Jonas’ lifestyles weren’t compatible, with Turner supposedly liking to party and Jonas being more of a homebody, taking care of their two children — though some cried foul about how Turner was being portrayed in the press.
Fans were quick to theorize on what Swift and Turner possibly talked about over dinner, considering they now share an ex.
“I’d give away 10 years of my life just to know what sophie turner and taylor swift talked about last night,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Turner isn’t the first fellow Jonas ex Swift has made friends with. Swift and model Gigi Hadid, who dated Jonas in 2015, have been friends for nearly a decade.
Jonas’ relationship with Hadid was brought back into the spotlight earlier this month when fans remembered when the singer, who was in his early 20s, asked out Hadid, who was a young teenager at the time.
“We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” Hadid said in 2015, according to Teen Vogue. “And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said no.”
Jonas and Turner shared a joint statement on their Instagrams earlier this month about their split.
“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement reads. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”