Taylor Swift revealed she has a “brand new album” on the way during an MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech on Sunday.

A bling-covered Swift took home three awards during the ceremony, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy for her short film “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

Advertisement

Swift wrote, directed, produced and starred in the video, which also starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The singer-songwriter’s Video of the Year win makes her the only artist in VMAs history to win that category three times.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

She previously won the award for her songs “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Swift thanked her fans for supporting the short film and decided to give them a gift for their appreciation.

Advertisement

“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21,” Swift said as fans screamed in the crowd.

You can watch Swift’s full acceptance speech below.

CONGRATULATIONS, @taylorswift13!!! 🥳️



"All Too Well" by Taylor Swift is our 2022 #VMA Video of the Year! pic.twitter.com/H7obWaYzej — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Swift, who released two rerecordings of her albums in 2021, also added she would tell her fans “more at midnight.”

Swifties across Twitter noticed after the speech that her website was updated to feature a clock along with a new color scheme.

The singer-songwriter later revealed that her new 13-track album is titled “Midnights” and features the “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Advertisement

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

“Midnights” appears to be Swift’s first full album of new material since 2020’s “Evermore.”