Taylor Swift’s performance on Wednesday night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards left some Beyoncé fans upset.

The “ME!” singer used a pink marching band in her act, which some argued was too similar to the marching bands Beyoncé used in her 2018 Coachella set. That set, which was just republicized in a Netflix documentary titled “Homecoming,” was widely referred to as “Beychella” and celebrated the culture of historically black colleges and universities.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift opens the #BBMAS with her new song ME! ... .but is it ME! or does this look like a #Beychella knockoff? pic.twitter.com/eWItzwd6i2 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) May 2, 2019

In response to Swift’s performance, many on Twitter began referring to her set as “Mayochella.” Additionally, side-by-side comparisons of Bey’s set vs. Tay’s set ran rampant.

The Grapevine even published a piece claiming that Swift was a “professional troll” who orchestrated her band to “get into gentrification.”

Here’s what the backlash looked like on Twitter:

What in the Melania copying Michelle’s speech is this. #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/piWkZ1o95l — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 2, 2019

If you could visualize the taste of LaCroix #mayochella pic.twitter.com/6Q3XkPDS2s — Bitonga Inhambane (@InhambaneAfrika) May 2, 2019

What I ordered vs what I got #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/9bTQTH9pdE — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 2, 2019

the beyoncé i want vs the beyoncé my mom says we have at home pic.twitter.com/InGuKsA306 — 🌊 (@mattwhitlockPM) May 2, 2019

Honestly I don’t care if Taylor had that planned for months before Bey dropped Homecoming.



She had time to start over once she saw it, as any sane human would have done. #mayochella pic.twitter.com/6XMhVO3lXK — 🥚Egg A Nazi 2019🥚 (@KGisWriting) May 2, 2019