Taylor Swift’s performance on Wednesday night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards left some Beyoncé fans upset.
The “ME!” singer used a pink marching band in her act, which some argued was too similar to the marching bands Beyoncé used in her 2018 Coachella set. That set, which was just republicized in a Netflix documentary titled “Homecoming,” was widely referred to as “Beychella” and celebrated the culture of historically black colleges and universities.
In response to Swift’s performance, many on Twitter began referring to her set as “Mayochella.” Additionally, side-by-side comparisons of Bey’s set vs. Tay’s set ran rampant.
The Grapevine even published a piece claiming that Swift was a “professional troll” who orchestrated her band to “get into gentrification.”
Here’s what the backlash looked like on Twitter: