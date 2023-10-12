TayHive: Beyoncé Attends Taylor Swift's Star-Studded 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Beyoncé celebrated Taylor Swift’s cinema era as she supported the singer-songwriter at the world premiere of “The Eras Tour” concert film on Wednesday.

Queen Bey posed for pictures with Swift on the red carpet as she and other celebrities – including Julia Garner, Adam Sandler, Simu Liu and Maren Morris – attended the premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Beyoncé, who is set to drop her “Renaissance” concert film in December, also reportedly grabbed dinner with Swift on a night where the “Karma” singer reflected on the ongoing tour that explores hits from throughout her career.

Swift, in an Instagram post following the premiere, gave a special shoutout to the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer and shared a cute video of the two sitting together in a theater.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility,” Swift wrote.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏”

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS) John Shearer via Getty Images

Swift, who rocked a stunning blue Oscar de la Renta gown to the event, gave three-minute speeches to crowds at 13 theaters before each screening on premiere night at AMC, according to Variety.

“I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career — that’s crazy... I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on The Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life,” she said in one speech.

She proceeded to show love to her dancers, her band and her crew on the tour, which began in March.

“We did this show rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives. And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side,” Swift said.

Advertisement

“What you guys were doing in the audience — the amount of care and preparation and passion [and] intensity that you put into coming to these shows... you pulled us out of anything rough that might have been going on in our lives. You let us forget about it for three and a half hours every night on that stage. So thank you so much for doing that for us.”

Swift’s concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, was filmed at three of the singer’s shows at SoFi Stadium in August.

“The Eras Tour” movie, which has taken in over $100 million from advance ticket sales, could have a record global opening for a concert film with an estimate of up to $200 million in sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Swift gives a 3-minute speech before the #ErasTour film: "I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life." pic.twitter.com/EqgqSkFuaA — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2023

Swift, ahead of the Wednesday premiere, announced on social media that her film would open at a number of North American theaters on Thursday due to “unprecedented demand.”

Advertisement

She wrote that the film would also have more showtimes on Friday and throughout the weekend, as well. The film is set to be screened at cinemas in 90 countries worldwide, Swift noted.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…” Swift wrote.

Popcorn in decorative containers is on display prior to the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) via Associated Press

Swift is in for a busy few weeks following Wednesday’s premiere.

TMZ reported that the singer is set to support her rumored love interest Travis Kelce and attend the Kansas City Chiefs game as the team plays the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

Swift is also scheduled to drop “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2014 album, on Oct. 27.

Advertisement