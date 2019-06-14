Taylor Swift Cancels Homophobia On Prideful New Single 'You Need To Calm Down'

Attention all homophobes: Taylor Swift would like a word.

After announcing her highly anticipated new record “Lover,” the singer released the album’s second single, “You Need To Calm Down,” on Thursday, and it’s the gay anthem we never knew we needed.

The upbeat track, which clocks in under three minutes, features Swift somehow managing to give a shoutout to the LGBTQ media watchdog organization GLAAD, allude to the bigoted protests of Westboro Baptist Church and call out toxic behavior on the internet.

“You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace /

And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate,” she sings. ”’Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

And then, in the song’s refrain, she asks, “Can you just not step on his gown?”

Swift explained that the song is directed at those who feed off negativity in our culture.

“It’s about how I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, “You need to just calm down, like you’re stressing yourself out,” Swift told Apple Music of her new single. “This seems like it’s more about you than what you’re going off about. Like, just calm down.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Taylor Swift's new single, “You Need To Calm Down,” has some advice for homophobes.

Earlier this month, Swift shared a letter she wrote to her senator in support of the Equality Act, an amendment to the 1964 Civil Rights Act that protects LGBTQ people against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. She asked her legion of fans to do the same.

And Lindsay Lohan isn’t the only one excited about the new song.

Swifties everywhere ― even those who may have doubted the singer after her disappointing lead single “ME!” ― took to the internet to celebrate undisputed bop.

Honestly though, #YouNeedToCalmDown talks about self-expression, bullying, double standards, being gay, AND it's an 80s synth-esque bop. Thank you, @taylorswift13. pic.twitter.com/zjNgLqcAxH — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) June 14, 2019

but @taylorswift13 writing a song like #YouNeedToCalmDown a phrase men use primarily against women who are outspoken, and spinning it to tell the men to calm down instead. We have to stan. pic.twitter.com/qQZe1FheyU — ABAGAYIL HATT (@AbagayilHatt) June 14, 2019

The fact taylor Swift dropped her new song on Trumps birthday & it’s all about how hiding behind the internet & focusing on being rude is a waste of time and how everyone should be accepted and not shading them is ICONIC #YouNeedToCalmDowm pic.twitter.com/8QFivoS8Yt — Alla (@allakmiller) June 14, 2019

The music video for “You Need To Calm Down” arrives on Monday. Swift explained she wanted fans to just focus on the song initially.

“I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video,” the singer wrote. “Because the video is very worth the wait. There’s a lot going on in the video so I wanted that to be a separate discovery.”

Listen to the full track below.