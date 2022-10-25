Taylor Swift Gets 30 Seconds To Name Cat Breeds And ... Whoa

Taylor Swift was asked to name as many cat breeds as she could in 30 seconds on “The Tonight Show” Monday ― and she slayed it. (Watch the video below.)

Sure, the pop star has a new album, “Midnights,” that’s breaking sales records, but now everyone’s going to start talking about her cat-tastic performance when host Jimmy Fallon challenged her.

The game came about when Fallon noted a funny comment she made last spring when she received an honorary doctorate at NYU. Swift reminded graduates she wasn’t “the type of doctor you would want around in the case of an emergency” ... unless the “emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute.”

Fallon called her bluff in an abbreviated dare, prompting Swift, who happened to star in the 2019 bomb “Cats,” to rattle off an impressive amount.