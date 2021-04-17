Taylor Swift's Cat Meredith Grey Is Not Lost Or Missing, Just 'Really Private'

Fans worried about the whereabouts of Taylor Swift’s cat should be feline better after the pop star reassured the public that the pet is safe and sound ― just camera shy.

The “Fearless” singer noted Friday in a video on Instagram that some people had been wondering why they hadn’t seen photos or videos lately of Meredith Grey, with the famously cat-loving Swift posting more frequently about her other two, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Swift appeared in the video holding the fluffy Benjamin.

“We’ve been hearing some rumors on the internet recently. I mean, they’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister,” Swift said in the video before the screen populates with multiple comments of people asking about Meredith.

“The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken,” read text in the video, before a montage of Meredith being photographed and indeed appearing to hate it.

“She’s just a really private little cat,” Swift said. “She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?”

She concluded the video by attempting to get comment from Meredith, who refused.

It should be no surprise that Benjamin, at least, is more comfortable in front of the camera. Taylor took the limelight-loving cat home after meeting him on the set of her “ME!” Music video, in which he made an adorable cameo. Olivia and Meredith also appeared in the video, though knowing what we know now, we hope the spotlight wasn’t too much for Meredith.