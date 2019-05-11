Taylor Swift Prepped For 'Cats' Movie By Going To 'Cat School'

Taylor Swift is clearly taking her role in the upcoming “Cats” movie furry seriously.

The pop star and noted feline enthusiast told Entertainment Weekly that preparation for her role as Bombalurina in the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical has involved attending “cat school.”

“I just fully committed and threw myself into the process and had the most fun,” Swift told EW in a story published Friday. “We had this thing called ‘cat school’ that was a class where you could learn about how to create the motions of cats, how to think like they think, how to sense things the way that they do, carry yourself the way a cat would. I learned a lot.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Swift also discussed “cat school” in a video interview with Time last month﻿. Even so, her newer comments to EW are making headlines this week, probably because the idea of cat school is hilarious.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Swift’s co-stars in the Tom Hooper-directed flick ― including Idris Elba, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson ― have all attended cat school as well.

But it’s no surprise that Swift is the one gushing about the experience. The “ME!” singer has long been known as a cat lover and has three feline companions of her own.

She adopted her latest addition, a kitten named Benjamin Button, off the set of the “ME!” Music video, in which he made a cameo.