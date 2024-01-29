Taylor Swift Drops Blunt 3-Word Message For CBS Cameras At Chiefs-Ravens Game

Taylor Swift has captured the football world’s attention over the past few months but she made it clear on Sunday that she doesn’t always need all eyes on her.
The pop superstar supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to advance to its second straight Super Bowl.
CBS cameras showed Swift throughout the game – including in the first quarter as she celebrated Kelce’s go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs – although she appeared to have a message during one shot of her in the second quarter.
“Go away, please,” she mouthed after seemingly looking up at the broadcast.
The moment occurred as CBS promoted the Grammy Awards prior to the network airing the ceremony next weekend.
The clip comes after months of networks turning their cameras to Swift as she cheers on her NFL boyfriend at his games.
On Sunday, Kelce helped the Chiefs advance as he passed Jerry Rice to set the all-time NFL record for most playoff receptions.
The Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.