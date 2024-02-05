Taylor Swift Totally Didn't Snub Celine Dion At The Grammys

Taylor Swift took home the final prize of the night at the 2024 Grammy Awards — but not without controversy.
Celine Dion was onstage to present the award for Album of the Year — one of the few public appearances she’s made since revealing her ongoing health battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.
Moments after Swift won the Grammy Award for her album “Midnights,” social media users on X were quick to declare that it seemed Swift “fully ignored” Dion on stage.
“not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane,” wrote @adamjmoussa on X.
“Remember like four hours ago when Miley was so excited and eloquent about accepting an award from Mariah? Yeah, that was nice,” @annkpowers wrote of the moment.
But the talk of bad blood was swiftly squashed when a backstage photo of Swift hugging Dion surfaced on social media, with some joking that her PR team worked quickly to share the snap.
Dion has previously presented awards to Swift. She handed the “Anti-Hero” singer the award for Artist of the Year at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards before the two shared an onstage hug.