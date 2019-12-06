Taylor Swift's Surprise New Holiday Song Is Making People Cry

Watch out Mariah Carey, Tay-Tay is coming for your title as the Queen of Christmas.
Taylor Swift surprised fans with her new holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm” late Thursday into Friday. And its accompanying music video ― made up of old home movies filmed during the pop star’s childhood on an actual Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania ― is getting people all emotional.
Check out the video here:
Swift teased the new track on social media Thursday morning with a video featuring her cats:
Swifties welled up at the video on Twitter:
