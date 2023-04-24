What's Hot

Taylor Swift Cuts Her Hand On Tour, Blames It On Bad Astrology

The pop star had this to say about falling backstage at one of her Houston shows.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Taylor Swift suffered a spill backstage during one of her sold-out Eras concerts in Houston.

The pop superstar had fans worried after she appeared to have a gnarly gash on her hand during Sunday’s concert.

Not one to leave her followers out of the loop, Swift explained in a Monday Instagram post how she hurt her hand ― and it had to do with one of the many costume changes she’s been doing on this tour.

@marylwd

taylor’s hand injury night two in houston! the show must go on (and boy DID IT!!) but hope she gets the care she needs ❤️🩹 #swifttok #taylorswift #houstonerastour #taylorswiftlive #erastour #fyp

♬ original sound - mary

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely ― tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change ― braced my fall with my palm,” she said.

The “Lavender Haze” singer joked about her tumble being a sign from the stars.

“It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded,” she said, referring to astrology’s most lamented season.

Swift reassured fans all was well, saying, “Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood,” before signing off with a kissing emoji.

Taylor Swift performs in Houston on Friday.
Taylor Swift performs in Houston on Friday.
Bob Levey/TAS23 via Getty Images

The pop star began her Eras Tour in mid-March in Glendale, Arizona. Word that she and boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn had split emerged just weeks later.

While no breakup is easy, Swift insiders say she is taking things in stride.

Now that she’s single, sources told Us Weekly the star is “enjoying her freedom.”

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” the Swift insider said. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

