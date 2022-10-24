Fans Think Taylor Swift Revealed Name Of Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Next Child

Some Taylor Swift fans apparently think the “T” in her first name also stands for “tea.”

That’s because the singer’s new album, “Midnights,” features a lyric that some of her followers think reveals the name of the next child of her good friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

According to various Twitter sleuths, the name reveal comes after the first chorus of “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” when she says, “So long, Daisy Mae,” according to the “Today” show newsletter.

That was enough for some fans to start speculating about the reference and what it was referring to. And some fans decided it was the name of Lively and Reynolds’ fourth child.

Lively hasn’t confirmed when she is due, but Women’s Health magazine said that, based on photos, she could be at 12 to 16 weeks, which would make her due date around February or March.

If that timeline is correct, it’s possible that the baby’s sex wouldn’t have been known when Swift was recording the album, since doctors typically won’t know until about 20 weeks, through ultrasound images.

Of course, that didn’t stop Swifties from speculating, especially because the singer’s “Folklore” album included a song called “Betty,” which is the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third child. That song also mentioned “James” and “Inez,” which are the couple’s oldest daughters’ names.

Calling it now Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds baby is going to be named Daisy Mae #MidnightsTaylorSwift — Kaitlyn Kersten (@kaitlynkersten) October 21, 2022

Dear @VancityReynolds @blakelively



IS DAISY MAE YOUR NEXT BABY NAME?!



Sincerely,

Swifties ❤️ — N I C O L E (Taylor’s Version)✌🏻❤️🏈 (@xkneecolex3) October 22, 2022

I love coming to Twitter to confirm things like - yes other people also think Daisy May/Mae is the name of Blake Lively’s baby #MidnightsTaylorSwift — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) October 21, 2022

Of course, the daughter theory wasn’t the only one surrounding the “Daisy Mae” reference.

Some people theorized Swift was referencing a book by 19th century author Henry James.

In You’re On Your Own Kid, I thought “so long, Daisy Mae” was a reference to Henry James’ story Daisy Miller, which is (from wikipedia): “a psychological description of the mind of a young woman and an analysis of the traditional views of a society where she is a clear outsider” — Jenna (Taylor’s Version) (@BodnarJenna) October 24, 2022

One person thought it might be a sign that Swift is leaving country music behind permanently.

“Goodbye Daisy Mae” = Goodbye country Taylor — Lora Miranda (@RedLoHo) October 24, 2022

One woman jokingly claimed the reference was toward her own dog.

That was so nice of Taylor Swift to give Daisy Mae a shoutout on Midnights pic.twitter.com/4TLaxU8GtX — Maggie Borski (@MaggieBorski) October 21, 2022

And, of course, people were convinced Swift was referring to a beloved creature in the Animal Crossing game.

i can’t believe @taylorswift13 talks about daisy mae from animal crossing in you’re on your own, kid. pic.twitter.com/bYpdxulDGO — valerie 🧡👻🎃 (she/her) (@TotoroBabeLive) October 21, 2022

You can hear the song below.