Taylor Swift Flops Upward And Books First Acting Role Since 'Cats'

Undeterred by the nightmares of digital fur technology, Taylor Swift has booked her first acting gig since starring in what she once affectionately described as “that weird ass movie,” aka “Cats.”

The music superstar has joined “American Hustle” director David O. Russell’s latest film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has been shrouded in mystery apart from rumors the that project will be a period piece.

Swift will be in good company with A-listers like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington rounding out the stacked cast, which also includes Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers and Robert De Niro.

We know next to nothing about the film, which currently has no title or release date, except that production has already been completed in Los Angeles and Robbie was spotted walking around set looking like this.

Russell directed from his own original screenplay and produced alongside Matthew Budman.

The film will be the director’s first since “Joy” hit theaters back in 2015 and notably does not star his onetime muse Jennifer Lawrence, who reportedly circled the project in its early stages.

Swift has experimented with acting throughout her career with varying degrees of success. After booking roles in her favorite television series, including “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “New Girl,” the singer appeared in the overly stuffed rom-com “Valentine’s Day” and later in the film adaptation of “The Giver.” She was also at the center of Netflix’s documentary “Miss Americana,” which debuted to much acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

Despite flopping at the box office, “Cats” ultimately scored Swift Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for her original song “Beautiful Ghosts.” But Oscar attention has been ever-so-elusive for the performer, so perhaps linking up with five-time nominee Russell could be enough to put that Cats-tastrophe to bed once and for all.