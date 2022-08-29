Taylor Swift Arrives At VMAs Dripping In Diamonds And Fans Have A Theory About Her Dress

Hopefully fresh off a commercial flight, Taylor Swift touched down at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards looking like her entire discography: diamond-certified.

The pop music superstar brought the sparkle to the red carpet at the award show on Sunday night, stunning in a sleeveless halter Oscar de la Renta gown with strands of blingy jewels wrapped around her entire body.

And to make sure she was absolutely dripping in diamonds, Swift’s shoes had gems affixed to them, while her makeup also featured tiny diamonds below the brow.

The “All Too Well” singer complemented the look with her hair pulled back into a low bun and, of course, her signature bold red lip.

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Swift is heading into the evening with five nominations for her self-directed short film “All Too Well,” including Video of the Year, Best Direction and the new Best Longform Video category, which she won early in the award show.

The singer released the 10-minute version of the beloved ballad in November 2021 for her second rerecorded album “Red,” as part of her ongoing effort to reclaim ownership of her music catalog.

The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to much acclaim, starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who sat with her at the ceremony.

If Swift triumphs in the first category, she’ll make history with the most VOTY wins after picking up the coveted Moonperson trophy for “Bad Blood” (2015) and “You Need to Calm Down” (2019).

Of course, it wouldn’t be an appearance from Swift without the possibility of an Easter egg, so upon her arrival at the ceremony, fans immediately began speculating.

Swifties online interpreted the bejeweled dress as a nod to the singer’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, in which she lies in a bathtub full of diamonds and pearls.

What could this all mean? Apparently that Swift might plan on rerecording her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” which featured the song as the lead single, next after blessing us all with new versions of “Fearless” and “Red.”

But only time will tell if we’re, well, ready for it.

THE MOST OBVIOUS EASTER EGG EVER pic.twitter.com/Qp2uFfmWug — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) August 28, 2022

the fact that today marks 13 years since kanye west ruined taylor swift's speech at the #VMAs and now she is wearing a dress referring to that day and to look what you made me to YOUR MIND pic.twitter.com/X1o7R9ID08 — julieta (@toleratqit) August 29, 2022

