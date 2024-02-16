Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 After Super Bowl Parade Shooting: 'My Deepest Sympathies'

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 this week to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died Wednesday in the shooting at a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. The shooting left at least 22 others injured from gunshot wounds.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” wrote Swift in the “Words of Support” section of a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for Lopez-Galvan’s family. The fundraiser has amassed more than $210,000 of its stated initial $75,000 goal as of Friday morning.
Wednesday’s shooting left nearly two dozen people between the ages of 8 and 47 injured. Three suspects were detained and multiple guns were recovered after the sudden eruption outside Union Station in Kansas City during the parade.
Several Chiefs players have called for sensible gun reform in the days since.
“Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed,” stated the GoFundMe’s description. “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.”
Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ for KKFI, died while receiving surgery for a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Lopez-Galvan was reportedly attending the parade with relatives, including her husband Mike and children. Her son Marc, as well as two other family members, were injured in the shooting. The parade followed Sunday’s win by the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.
Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end who is currently dating Swift, spoke out about the shooting.
“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote Wednesday on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
The incident followed weeks of countless conspiracy theories that Kelce’s relationship with Swift is fabricated and was organized to drive viewership of the NFL. Even President Joe Biden’s administration controversially alluded to that thinking in a social media post Sunday.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated Thursday at a press conference that the shooting was not terrorism-related or resulted from “homegrown violent extremism.”