Taylor Swift Donates $50,000 To 'Devoted' Mom Of 5 Who Lost Husband To COVID-19

Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea quietly donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe set up for a Tennessee mother of five whose husband died from COVID-19.

Vickie Quarles, according to the GoFundMe, lost her husband Theodis Ray Quarles a week before Christmas after he was rushed to the hospital “for breathing difficulties.” Family friend DeQuanda Smith, who organized the fundraiser, wrote that Vickie “wasn’t allowed to accompany her husband due to quarantine restrictions.”

Swift, who has a long record of generosity, and her mom added to the fund earlier this week without fanfare, pushing the campaign well beyond its $50,000 goal.

Smith, in an update on the post, said Vickie Quarles was “incredibly grateful” for Swift’s kindness.

“Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters,” Quarles said in the update. “I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much.”

The GoFundMe page for Quarles tells the heartbreaking story of the couple’s struggle.

“Little did she know that this would be her final engagement with her best friend,” the GoFundMe says, describing how Theodis Quarles was taken to the hospital without his wife. Vickie Quarles “later received a call from the hospital that Theodis had succumb to this awful virus,” it continued.

Theodis Quarles, the post points out, will miss “class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries ... and ultimately their weddings” for his five daughters, Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah.

Swift has used her success in the past to make heavyweight political and charitable contributions, including donations on GoFundMe. She made headlines last year when she kicked in $30,000 to help 18-year-old London student Vitoria Mario attend a university to study math.

“I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” wrote Swift on the teen’s GoFundMe page in August. “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do!”