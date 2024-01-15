Taylor Swift Fans Think Eminem's Warm Reception At An NFL Game Reeks Of Hypocrisy

Taylor Swift has faced a lot of unnecessary flak from a certain set of football fans angry about the attention she gets when she attends Kansas City Chiefs games.
But on Sunday, fans of the singer-songwriter started fighting back by noting the warm response to Eminem’s presence at Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.
Ever since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has been spotted watching the games in person ― to the point where the practice of TV cameras cutting away to her has spurred some criticism.
For some reason, a percentage of the criticism has been aimed at Swift herself, rather than, you know, the broadcasters who make the decisions about what to show on the screen.
Swift has said she has “no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” but it hasn’t stopped a steady flow of critical comments about her presence at the games.
Late last week, former NFL coach Tony Dungy told Fox News that the coverage of Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games might be “disenchanting people with sports now,” and claimed that “there’s so much on the outside coming in ― entertainment value and different things taking away from what really happens on the field.”
One user on X, formerly Twitter, posted a widely seen video this weekend suggesting for no discernible reason that the singer having a good time at Saturday’s playoff game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins was somehow a bad thing.
Many people thought the condemnations of Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs game smacked of hypocrisy ― especially since there were lots of posts praising rapper Eminem’s presence at Sunday’s Lions game.
And so the mockery began.